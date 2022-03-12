XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. XPEL has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $1,103,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,800 shares of company stock worth $17,244,560. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the period.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

