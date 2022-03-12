Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.13. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.