Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,075 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yelp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

