Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.53. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

