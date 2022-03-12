Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) by 367.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 141,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Youdao by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 161,019 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of DAO opened at $7.48 on Friday. Youdao, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $927.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

