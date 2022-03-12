Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.98 Million

Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will announce $17.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.16 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $4.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $86.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of AFCG opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $8,141,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $1,258,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

