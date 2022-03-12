Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $19.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.83 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $73.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Shares of MT opened at $29.82 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after buying an additional 379,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

