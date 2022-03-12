Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.61). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 799,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

