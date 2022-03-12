Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to post $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.55. 2,362,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.03.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.