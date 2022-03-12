Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $144.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

