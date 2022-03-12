Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.69 million to $42.58 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $31.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $175.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

