Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,553,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,957,000 after purchasing an additional 333,803 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.07. 276,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,436. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

