Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of ATY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

