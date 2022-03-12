Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $85.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

