Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to announce $164.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.47 million to $178.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $824.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $906.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $931.96 million, with estimates ranging from $905.89 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 2,967,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

