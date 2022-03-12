Zacks: Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

ELDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.40 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

