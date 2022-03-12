Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Funko reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In related news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,184,005.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

