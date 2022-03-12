Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to announce $49.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.66 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $41.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $198.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.16 billion to $199.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.10 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.10.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

