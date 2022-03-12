Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.
On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NU.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. Susquehanna started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.
NU stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,452,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19. NU has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $12.24.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
