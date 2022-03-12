Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NU.

Get NU alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. Susquehanna started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $401,393,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,452,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19. NU has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.