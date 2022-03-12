Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Quipt Home Medical also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.