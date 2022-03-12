Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to post $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,756. The firm has a market cap of $435.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

