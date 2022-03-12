Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,677. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,763,000 after buying an additional 1,342,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,209,000 after buying an additional 295,399 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

