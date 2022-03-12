Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.83 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.13 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 325,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,575. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

