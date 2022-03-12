Zacks: Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

NYSE GXO opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $8,206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.