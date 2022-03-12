Zacks: Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

NYSE GXO opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $8,206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

