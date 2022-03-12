Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.41 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. 734,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

