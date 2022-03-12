Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $123.63. The company had a trading volume of 946,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,907. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $122.88 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

