Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 176,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,159. The company has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.75 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

