Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to report $3.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 301.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $105.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $222.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $279.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,039. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

