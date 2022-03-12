Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

