Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FULC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

