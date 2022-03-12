Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 311,081 shares worth $696,177. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of IMARA by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 805,786 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

