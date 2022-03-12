Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) to Hold

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,948 shares of company stock valued at $165,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 772,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

