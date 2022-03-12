Zacks Investment Research Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

COIHY stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $71.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

