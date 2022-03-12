Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $216.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s core net sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022 were driven by robust growth across the Housewares and Beauty segments, led by robust consumer and retailer demand. Driven by the robust quarterly results and the initial positive trends in the fiscal fourth quarter, management raised its fiscal 2022 top and bottom-line guidance. The company is on track to continue to invest in key growth areas. However, Helen of Troy’s consolidated gross profit margin was hurt by adverse impacts of the increases in inbound freight and a related spike in consumer pricing and a slightly adverse channel mix within the Housewares unit during the fiscal third quarter. Management projects year-over-year inflationary cost pressure of $55-$60 million for fiscal 2022.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $206.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $194.48 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

