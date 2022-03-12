Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Hold

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

