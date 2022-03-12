Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $718.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

