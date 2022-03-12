Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Sodexo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
