Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

NOTV stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.05. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inotiv will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Cole Davis acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Inotiv by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

