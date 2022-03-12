Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) to Strong-Buy

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $590.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $368.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.74.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.