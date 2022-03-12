Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 372.0% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $62.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

