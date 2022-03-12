Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

ZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

