ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

ZIM opened at $78.81 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 86.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.