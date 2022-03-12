ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.26% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

ZIM stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 81,991 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

