ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.26% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
ZIM stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
