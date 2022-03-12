ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,824.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and $8,824.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.20 or 0.06605326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.09 or 1.00051013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041531 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

