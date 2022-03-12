Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 117,094.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $525,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

