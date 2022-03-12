Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $7.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.30. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.66.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,267 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,022. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

