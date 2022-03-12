Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.14. 1,892,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.66.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

