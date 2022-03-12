ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Down 9.8%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.15. 34,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,454,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

