-$0.04 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 2,397,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

