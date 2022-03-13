-$0.06 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.05. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 3.04. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

